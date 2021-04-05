Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CD Projekt (OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS: OTGLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2021 – CD Projekt had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2021 – CD Projekt was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2021 – CD Projekt had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2021 – CD Projekt had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CD Projekt stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. CD Projekt S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.