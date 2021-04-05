Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Telos (TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

4/1/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Telos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

2/18/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

2/16/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TLS stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51.

Get Telos Co alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.