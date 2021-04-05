Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Telos (TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ: TLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/3/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Telos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Telos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/18/2021 – Telos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Telos had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TLS stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $412,000.
