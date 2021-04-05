Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 413 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Telefónica by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telefónica by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

