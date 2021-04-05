Investors Purchase High Volume of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,181 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 942 call options.

NYSEARCA DXD traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.12. 127,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,888. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

