Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $103.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.90 million. Invitae posted sales of $64.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $469.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $507.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Invitae has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

