Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

