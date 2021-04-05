Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up to $39.19

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $42.08. Invitae shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 44,486 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Invitae by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.