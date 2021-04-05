IONChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,832.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $402,500.70 and approximately $3,832.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00681552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028648 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars.

