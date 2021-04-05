Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Reduce Rating from UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IONS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS opened at $45.05 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.