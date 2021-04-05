IOST Tops 24 Hour Volume of $335.25 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. IOST has a market capitalization of $887.59 million and approximately $335.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

