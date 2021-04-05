IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $4.85 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002870 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067026 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

