IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $241.56 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $241.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00066871 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.