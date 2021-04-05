IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $477.32 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $477.32 million and $70.95 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00073595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

