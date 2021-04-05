IQ.cash 24-Hour Volume Tops $179,206.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $461,345.34 and approximately $179,206.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00301260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.34 or 0.00750106 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 125.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

