IQ.cash (IQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $198,222.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $468,819.90 and $198,222.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00076766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00299677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00102625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.00754181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00029130 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

