IQeon Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.98 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. IQeon has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $679,632.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00004612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars.

