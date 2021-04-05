iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

IQ opened at $16.64 on Monday. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

