iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $16.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

