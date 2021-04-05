IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches Market Cap of $219.54 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $219.54 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,011,298,077 coins and its circulating supply is 973,717,929 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

