iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.