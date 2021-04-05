iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.22% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,085,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter.

ILTB opened at $69.18 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

