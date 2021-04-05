iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $73,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

