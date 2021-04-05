iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.90% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $84,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $76.82 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

