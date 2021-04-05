iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.34% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

