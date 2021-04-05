iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,653 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 156,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,631. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

