iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.54

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

