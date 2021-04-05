iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,274,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 654,499 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,330,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,318 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

