iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,228,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,172,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.73. 166,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,249. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

