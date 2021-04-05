iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,430 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 31,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,005. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.