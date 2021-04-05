iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.91% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,397. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

