iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.02 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

