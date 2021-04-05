iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

