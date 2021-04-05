iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000. Grace Capital grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

