iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the period.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during midday trading on Monday. 70,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

