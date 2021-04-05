iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $43,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.30. 43,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.