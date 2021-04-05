iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $257.54 and a 1-year high of $404.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

