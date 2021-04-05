iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

