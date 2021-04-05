iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period.

BYLD opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

