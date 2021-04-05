Isos Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 12th (OTCMKTS:ISOSU)

Isos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ISOSU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Isos Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Isos Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Monday.

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

About Isos Acquisition

There is no company description available for Isos Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.