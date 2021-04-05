iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of iStar worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

