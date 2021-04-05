iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.41

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 763347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

