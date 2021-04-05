iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) EVP Sells $344,750.00 in Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ISUN traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 377,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39. iSun, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

