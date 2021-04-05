Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.90. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of IFOS stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.
Itafos Company Profile
