Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.90. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IFOS stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

