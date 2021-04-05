Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $52.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

ITMR opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

