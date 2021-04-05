ITO Utility Token Trading Up 69.3% Over Last 7 Days (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $270,793.72 and $29.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

