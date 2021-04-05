Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Itron reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.58.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Itron by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,500,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $90.53 on Monday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

