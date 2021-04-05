Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stake Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 269.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itron by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

