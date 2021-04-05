ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

