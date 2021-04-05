J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

