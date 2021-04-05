J Duncan Smith Sells 12,667 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

